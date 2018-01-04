Sunderland could send loanee back as Chris Coleman steps up search for transfer boost

Sunderland’s hierarchy are working round the clock to improve the squad but the club is not expected to make an early transfer breakthrough.

With Sunderland bottom of the Championship and in danger of successive relegations, Chris Coleman and chief executive Martin Bain are fully aware of the desperate need for new faces.

Loan deals are set to dominate Sunderland’s January business unless they can off-load some high earners and saleable assets, with Watford weighing up a move for midfielder Didier Ndong.

It is understood that Sunderland are yet to receive a bid for any of their players, with Lamine Kone another player that could depart Wearside this window.

One player who could leave this month is left-back Brendan Galloway.

The 21-year-old is on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Everton but has only made 10 appearances and hasn’t started a game for Sunderland since September 9, a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield United.

Galloway has only made two sub appearances under Chris Coleman and his loan spell could be cut short should Everton decide it is in his best interests to get him regular football elsewhere.

Coleman admits Galloway is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly but stressed no decisions have been made.

Jonny Williams, on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, is another loanee who has struggled to make a big impact after suffering injury problems.

Currently out with a shoulder injury, Williams isn’t due back for another six weeks but he is well known to Coleman through their Wales connection and is likely to remain on Wearside.

On Galloway’s future, Coleman said: “Brendan is at an age, boys of his age who have come out on loan they need to be playing, his development is important as well.

“We are looking at what we absolutely need here to help us out.

“Jonny has bust his shoulder and will be out for another month or six weeks depending how he recovers. These guys are not participating, it is hard for them to as they need to be playing.

“There will be a conversation and it is an ongoing conversation but nothing has been decided on any of that yet.”

In terms of incomings, Coleman is targeting up to five signings with attacking players key.

The 47-year-old, credited with an interest in Middlesbrough midfield duo Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw, wants to be reunited with Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn on a loan deal while free agent David Cotterill is also being considered.

In the aftermath of the Barnsley defeat, Coleman revealed Sunderland thought they’d been close to a new signing but it had stalled.

Coleman added: “We will look at two different fronts, loan deals, and if we get cash to spend then who can we spend that on? I will be more confident saying the new faces will be loan deals.”