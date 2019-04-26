Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo drops intriguing hint about future plans and possible summer compromise

Bryan Oviedo's Sunderland career has undergone a transformation in recent weeks having re-established himself in the side.

But his future remains up in the air ahead of the summer with Oviedo one of four players at the club on a contract dating back to the Premier League days.

Oviedo, among the high earners, has another 12-months on his deal.

The left-back admits given his salary it is 'difficult' for the club to keep him and suggested two possible options 'seek to renew or seek an exit option for me' - opening the door for a possible new contract.

Oviedo told Radio Monumental: "I signed a Premier League contract and for them it’s difficult to keep a salary like mine after two relegations.

"Being free would make it easier to find a club.

"I have one more year of contract left. Sunderland will seek to renew or seek an exit option for me."

A January deadline day move to West Bromwich Albion fell through at the eleventh hour.

Opening up on the failed move, Oviedo said: "Since the window opened, the club wanted me to leave.

"I went to the training centre of West Bromwich and at the end of the day the respective document was not sent to finalize the transaction."

Oviedo then missed a couple of months with various injuries but won his place back following an impressive cameo against Rochdale earlier this month.