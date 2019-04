The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from their Wembley disappointment when they visit the Wham Stadium on Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off), with Ross hinting at some changes from the side that lost out on penalties to Portsmouth. Scroll down and click through the pages to see everything the Sunderland chief has to say ahead of the trip to Stanley - including news of an injury setback:

1. Ross on his players' reactions to Wembley defeat "Theyve been really good since. The good thing for us is weve got a lot to focus on and regardless of how Sunday panned out, we recognised the importance of tomorrow evening and Saturday too.

2. How is Lee Cattermole? "Lee has been okay. His disappointed was similar to the others because they all put so much into it. To lose it in that manner is painful and is sore."

3. Adam Matthews has suffered an injury setback "Adam Matthews remains out and obviously didn't make Sunday. He actually had a recurrence of his hamstring injury on Friday. We actually thought he was going to be fit for Sunday but then had a recurrence in training."

4. Changes are likely for Sunderland with injury doubts "We have doubts over a few more, but we'll allow ourselves another 24 hours to assess them. There will be some enforced changes in that regard and some others we maybe look at."

