Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How does Sunderland’s effectiveness in defensive and attacking areas compare to their Championship rivals?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot has been made of Sunderland’s form heading into the Championship play-offs and some have suggested the Black Cats have lost momentum ahead of Friday night’s semi-final first leg at Coventry City.

After securing their play-off spot and securing fourth place in the table with a goalless draw at Norwich City last month, Regis Le Bris’ side have failed to take a point from their last five games and have found the net in just one of those defeats. That is not necessarily a new concern as Sunderland have not scored more than one goal in a game since Eliezer Mayenda and Chris Mepham scored in a 2-1 home win against Cardiff City in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, goalscoring and not conceding have not been an issue for Sunderland across the entire Championship season and they rank amongst the best sides in the second tier when it comes to their performances at either end of the pitch over the 46-game campaign.

Using one of the most popular statistics in the modern game, xG (expected goals), we can assess how the Black Cats compare to their play-off rivals and other clubs in the Championship across the season when it comes to their effectiveness in defensive and attacking areas.

Sunderland’s xG scored compared to their Championship play-off rivals?

Getty Images

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.06 23rd: Oxford United - 1.12 22nd: Stoke City - 1.17 21st: Derby County - 1.20 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.21 19th: Preston North End - 1.22 18th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.28 17th: Millwall - 1.29 16th: Swansea City - 1.31 15th: Hull City - 1.34 14th: Watford - 1.34 13th: Luton Town - 1.34 12th: Portsmouth - 1.34 11th: Norwich City - 1.35 10th: Cardiff City - 1.39 9th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.39 8th: West Bromwich Albion - 1.42 7th: Burnley - 1.42 6th: Sheffield United - 1.43 5th: Bristol City - 1.46 4th: Sunderland 1.46 3rd: Coventry City - 1.49 2nd: Middlesbrough - 1.59 1st: Leeds United - 1.79

Sunderland’s xG conceded compared to their Championship play-off rivals?

Bristol City have qualified for the Championship play-offs | Getty Images

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.73 23rd: Stoke City - 1.58 22nd: Oxford United - 1.57 21st: Hull City - 1.48 20th: Portsmouth - 1.47 19th: Watford - 1.47 18th: Luton Town - 1.44 17th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.42 16th: Cardiff City - 1.42 15th: Norwich City - 1.36 14th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.35 13th: Bristol City - 1.35 12th: Preston North End - 1.33 11th: Swansea City - 1.32 10th: Middlesbrough - 1.31 9th: Derby County - 1.30 8th: Millwall - 1.30 7th: Coventry City - 1.28 6th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.27 5th: West Bromwich Albion - 1.26 4th: Sunderland 1.24 3rd: Sheffield United - 1.22 2nd: Burnley - 1.04 1st: Leeds United - 0.89

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship play-off players with the highest xG across the season?

Getty Images

1st: Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) - 14.16 2nd: Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) - 12.2 3rd: Haji Wright (Coventry City) - 11.55 4th: Tom Cannon (Sheffield United) - 11.3 5th: Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) - 10.43 6th: Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United) - 10.06

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland star touted as viable Liverpool transfer option amid confirmed Anfield exit news