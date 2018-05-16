Sunderland duo earn international call-ups

Sunderland pair Paddy McNair and Adam Matthews have both earned international call-ups.

McNair - one of Sunderland's standout performers in the final weeks of the season - will join up with Northern Ireland for their games against Panama and Costa Rica.

Michael O'Neill's side will face the World Cup bound sides on May 29 and June 3 respectively as the side embark on a Central American tour.

Meanwhile Adam Matthews will team up with Ryan Giggs' Welsh side, with the former Manchester United man naming a fairly inexperienced squad.

Matthews and Wales will hold an opening training session at Wrexham FC on May 21 before jetting off to California where they take on Mexico on May 28.