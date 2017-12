It’s a tale of two strikers as far as the North East sides are concerned in the transfer stakes today.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Bolton frontman Gary Madine while could Newcastle United make a loan swoop for Everton’s Sandro Ramirez, having missed out on the Spanish youngster in the summer? The player is reportedly keen on a return to Spain but Rafa Benitez may be interested. All that, and other transfer headlines below in our round-up.