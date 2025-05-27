Sunderland will have some new experiences in the Premier League next season.

The world of the Premier League has changed beyond recognition since Sunderland last faced the elite of English football on a regular basis.

Back in the 2016/17 season, Pep Guardiola was yet to win a trophy during his time in charge of Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp was still looking for his first major honour as Liverpool manager and Newcastle United were conspicuous by their absence after suffering relegation into the Championship under Rafa Benitez just months earlier.

A whole host of new aspects have been introduced into the Premier League during the Black Cats’ eight-year absence in the Championship and League One. Some are exciting, some are controversial and some, in all honesty, don’t really matter at all.

But we take a look at seven things Sunderland supporters will experience as they embark on their return to the top tier of the English game in August.

Seven things Sunderland will face in the Premier League next season

The LED screen displays a message from VAR which reads "Checking Goal, possible offside during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

VAR

We may as well get the most obvious one out of the way first - and Sunderland have already benefitted from a decision from the Video Assistant Referee. After falling behind in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, the Black Cats appeared to be left with a mountain to climb when Blades defender Harrison Burrows looked to have doubled his side’s lead just before half-time. However, a VAR review was recommended and ruled Vini Souza was in an offside position and had impacted on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. The rest, of course, is history.

Semi-automated offsides

Another new technological introduction to top flight football. The Premier League confirmed semi-automated offsides were to be introduced and the system was utilised for the first time last month. The Premier League describe the system as a ‘support tool that automates key elements of the offside decision-making process for the video assistant referee’ and will be used in ‘close offside calls’. What could possibly go wrong?

The Premier League profit and sustainability regulations

It’s time to get the calculators and balance sheets out! New financial restrictions are in place in the Premier League via their profit and sustainability regulations. Several top flight clubs have been impacted by the regulations in recent seasons and a number of high-profile cases have been widely reported throughout that time. At the risk of over-simplifying, clubs in the Premier League are allowed to lose £105 million over a three-season period, or £35m per season, on a rolling basis. The loss does not have to include spending in academy setups or improving a club’s infrastructure.

Monday Night Football

Sky Sports presenter Jones has made no secret of his support for Sunderland in the past - and is now a non-executive director at the club.

Monday night fixtures are not really new for this current crop of Sunderland heroes - but featuring on Sky Sports’ ‘Monday Night Football’ show will be. Hosted by Black Cats supporter David Jones, Regis Le Bris and his squad will have to become used to see their most recent performances analysed by the likes of Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and other special guest pundits.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium

Goodison Park had offered somewhat mixed fortunes for Sunderland sides in the past - but there will be a new venue for the Black Cats visit to the blue half of Merseyside next season as Everton prepare for their first ever season in their new 53,000 capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium home.

New Puma footballs

Nike have been the Premier League’s official ball supplier since the 2000/01 season after taking over from Mitre, who supplied a number of iconic footballs for the league. However, a new name will be on Premier League footballs next season after it was confirmed Puma had agreed an official partnership earlier this year. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to be welcoming PUMA as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League. PUMA has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards. “Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide.”

Newcastle United

Getty Images

We couldn’t really leave this one out could we? Not since 2017 has a meeting of red and white and black and white taken place in the Premier League - but that will change when the new season gets underway. Sunderland are unbeaten in Premier League derbies since Newcastle claimed a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light in 2011 - although the Magpies did come out on top in the most recent meeting of the two sides with a 3-0 win in an FA Cup third round tie on Wearside in January 2024.

