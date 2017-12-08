Sunderland game at Wolves in doubt after heavy snowfall

Wolves say they will do "everything possible" to ensure the Sunderland game at Molineux goes ahead after heavy snowfall.

There was snowfall in the early hours with more forecast throughout today as temperatures plummet below freezing in the Midlands.

Officials at Wolves say staff and volunteer fans will be working to clear the stadium, with a large crowd expected for the Championship clash between league leaders Wolves and second-bottom Sunderland.

Fans are urged to start making plans to arrive early with travel plans set to be disrupted by the weather and increased congestion.

A Wolves statement said: "Following the snowfall in the early hours, and continued forecast for more snow today and also overnight, Wolves can confirm that they will be doing everything possible with the aim that tomorrow’s game against Sunderland (kick off 3pm) can still go ahead.

"Staff and fan volunteers will be working to clear the stadium and ensure that it is a safe environment for what is expected to be a large crowd due at Molineux tomorrow.

"At this stage, advice to fans is to start making plans to arrive as early as possible ahead of the game as the inclement weather will disrupt travel plans and will increase congestion around the stadium. All the normal road closures will be in place.

"Please also keep in touch with our official website, social media channels and the local media, where further updates will be posted with any new information."

For more information about road closures around the stadium click here.