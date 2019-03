With the trip to Wembley now just four days away, the Black Cats' boss offered some key updates ahead of the crunch clash - including the latest on striker Will Grigg. Scroll down and click through the pages to see what he had to say ahead of the trip to the national stadium:

1. A pre-match boost with Will Grigg likely to feature "Will Grigg should be okay. He has done bits with the staff today and should train fully over the next couple of days."

2. Ross on rewarding the Sunderland fans "It's the first part of rewarding them for their loyalty and commitment. Hopefully at times through the league campaign we've rewarded them, but this wekeend gives them a day out."

3. Sunderland's players are 'desperate' to be involed "We've created a culture where the levels the players train at is really good. There has been that extra quality this week, the players are desperate to be involved."

4. What impact could winning on Sunday have? "I don't think winning on Sunday will have any massive bearing on what happens in the league. There's ten games remaining - none is more or less important. They'll all huge games for us."

