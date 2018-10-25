Sunderland handed staggering ticket allocation for highly-anticipated Accrington Stanley clash

Sunderland have been allocated almost HALF of the Wham Stadium's capacity for their upcoming League One clash with Accrington Stanley.

Jack Ross' side travel to Accrington ahead of a busy Christmas fixture schedule on December 8, with the Black Cats-faithful receiving a staggering 2,374 tickets out of the 5,057 available.

Travelling to Luton Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon, Burton Albion, Coventry City, Bradford City, Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers so far, Sunderland fans have backed their club to the full, magnificently selling out each of their eight away games.

But a first-ever trip to Accrington is set to provide a different and unique feel, with the home fans set to outnumber Sunderland's contingent by a small margin of just over 300 fans.

Tickets will initially go on sale to season card holders on October 26 and a general sale will commence on November 2 should any tickets be left unsold.

You can purchase tickets via safc.com or call the box office on 0371 911 1973. Alternatively, you can visit in-person between Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm or on a matchday Saturday from 10am until kick-off.