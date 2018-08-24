Sunderland have had to ‘gut right down to the bottom’ admits Lee Cattermole

Lee Cattermole has lavished praise on Sunderland manager Jack Ross after a fine start to the season.

The Black Cats remain unbeaten in League One after a 4-1 thumping of Gillingham and the midfielder believes the positive start is down to the atmosphere created by Ross and his staff.

Cattermole, who looked set to leave the club over the summer, has flourished in his last two outings having been handed a starting berth by the Scot.

“The atmosphere has been different class for me,” the midfielder told safc.com.

“The players and the new boys who have come in, it’s been brilliant and I think that’s down to the manager and the staff. They’ve brought in an enthusiasm and professionalism every day.

“They’re good sessions and it’s been challenging as well, but you build all that up in the pre-season and bring it into the games.

“It’s going great, but we need to keep our feet on the ground and keep remembering what makes us a good team, and it’s that workrate.”

While unwilling to get too excited by Sunderland’s unbeaten start, Cattermole is pleased to see the club flourishing on the field after a ‘tough’ few years for the Wearsiders.

And regardless of the division the club now find themselves in, Cattermole is just happy to see the Black Cats racking up the wins.

“You’re playing in different teams, under different managers and it’s been tough,” he added. “But we’ve had good years as well, don’t forget them.

“We’ve had to really gut right down to the bottom really to start building again, but everything is in place now and hopefully we can build from here.

“I don’t think it matters what league you’re in at the minute, it’s great to see Sunderland winning games.”