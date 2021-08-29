Sunderland 'increasingly confident' of signing Premier League ace

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson. (Photo credit: Frank Reid)

Lee Johnson has signed seven players this summer and there could be more to come, according to assistant heas coach Jamie McAllister.

"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister.

“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."

Here’s a round-up of the latest transfer news surrounding the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland ‘increasingly confident’ over Ryan Alebiosu deal

Sunderland are “increasingly confident” of signing Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The Northern Echo claims talks with Alebiosu, 19, have progressed to an advanced stage as Johnson looks to bolster his full-back options.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News presenter and Cats fan Tom White revealed some details regarding the club’s transfer targets.

“We are in for a player from Arsenal called Ryan Alebiosu,” he told Roker Report.

"Never seen him play, hadn’t heard of him until someone told me about him.

"We’re in for him but at this stage it’s only in talks. He’s a full-back, don’t even know if he’s right or left.”

Meanwhile, club legend Kevin Phillips shared his thought Alebiosu’s potential arrival.

“He could be a great signing,” he told Footbsll Insider.

“Any player who comes from a Premier League club like Arsenal, who have a history of producing good, exciting, young talented players, is a good signing.

“When you come out of the Under-23s to League One there is a big jump in terms of the physicality. These young players are so quick and fit now they settle in no problem."

Benjamin Kimpioka eyed by former club

Benjamin Kimpioka is wanted by former club IK Sirius, according to The Sun’s transfer guru Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan at National League side Torquay before returning to Wearside.

Kimpioka did feature for Sunderland’s first team in pre-season but has since returned to the under-23s set-up.

Head coach Elliott Dickman revealed on Friday the club were seeking another temporary exit for the Swede.