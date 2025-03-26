The latest talk from across the Championship as Sunderland, Leeds United and Sheffield United prepare to return to action.

Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham earned his fourth England Under-21s cap on Monday night when he was handed a start in their 4-2 win against their Portugal counterparts.

Bellingham started in midfielder alongside Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney in a Three Lions side containing the likes of Everton defender Jarrod Branthwaite, Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott and Tottenham Hotspur full-back Archie Gray. The Black Cats star played a key role in his side’s win as he set up Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri to double England’s lead with just ten minutes on the clock after Hackney had opened the scoring just moments earlier.

Wolves forward Fabio Silva, who is currently on loan at La Liga club Las Palmas, halved the deficit for the visitors midway through the first-half - but two goals in the last quarter of an hour from Ipswich Town duo Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene helped Lee Carsley’s side move out of sight. Bellingham had already left the pitch by the time his side had extended their lead after he was replaced by former Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson with 20 minutes remaining - but the Black Cats star made sure he praised one of his team-mates via social media after the game.

The 19-year-old midfielder hailed Arsenal youngster Nwaneri as he posted an Instagram story with a photo of him and his Three Lions team-mate alongside the words: "My boy," followed with the heart-eyed emoji. Bellingham will now return to the North East and will hope to help Sunderland boost their bid for a play-off place with a home win against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Title favourites handed transfer advice

Leeds United have been told what their first piece of transfer business should be this summer if they are successful in their bid to return to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently sat the top of the Championship table and are level on points with second placed Sheffield United. Burnley also remain in the hunt for automatic promotion as they lie just two points behind both Yorkshire clubs as the league action prepares to return following the final international break of the campaign. Leeds remain many people’s favourites for the title and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has told Daniel Farke he must complete the permanent addition of loan star Joe Rothwell if his side want to make the ideal start to their preparations to return to the top flight.

He told Football League World: “Rothwell has been superb this season for Leeds. The experience that he has shown, that smattering of Premier League experience, could bode well if they were to sign him permanently if they go up. The question being sometimes playing away from home, which I don’t really know why it’s become a thing because he’s a very seasoned professional. But he knows how to do it on the road and in front of his own fans, and I absolutely do think Leeds should be signing a player such as that.”