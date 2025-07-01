We take a walk down memory lane and remember Sunderland’s last ten Premier League opening day fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just under seven weeks to go until Sunderland officially return to the Premier League with a home game against West Ham United.

The meeting with the Hammers will mark the end of an eight-year absence from the top flight and the Stadium of Light faithful are sure to provide another memorable atmosphere as Regis Le Bris’ side look to get their season underway with a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be new faces in the Black Cats lineup with the likes of Reinildo Mavara and Habib Diarra both expected to complete moves to Wearside in the coming days and there are sure to be further additions made to Le Bris’ squad as the French boss aims to establish his side back in the top flight.

But how have Sunderland fared in their last 10 opening day fixtures in the Premier League? We take a walk down memory lane and recall some memorable moments as the Black Cats faced the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in English football’s top flight.

Sunderland’s last 10 opening games in the Premier League

Getty Images

2016/17: Manchester City 2-1 Sunderland

A season that turned into something of a nightmare started with some positives from a visit to a Manchester City side under the watch of Pep Guardiola for the first time in the Premier League. David Moyes’ Black Cats appeared to be on their way to impressive draw when Jermain Defoe cancelled out an early Sergio Aguero penalty. However, it was City that took the points thanks to a late own goal from Paddy McNair.

2015/16: Leicester City 4-2 Sunderland

Who provided the opposition for Leicester City’s miracle Premier League title-winning season? Yes, Sunderland! The Foxes were three goals ahead by half-time thanks to a Riyad Mahrez brace and a Jamie Vardy strike. The Black Cats improved after the interval as Jermain Defoe and Steven Fletcher netted either side of a goal from Foxes winger Marc Albrighton - but it was the eventual champions that deservedly claimed the points.

2014/15: West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gus Poyet’s Black Cats kicked off the season with a hard earned draw at The Hawthorns. With new signings Jack Rodwell and Patrick Van Aanholt in the side, Sunderland went ahead thanks to a stunning strike from Lee Cattermole. Albion striker Saido Berahino levelled from the penalty spot just before half-time and went on to put his side in front for the first time with quarter of an hour remaining. However, Sunderland snatched a point thanks to a late Seb Larsson equaliser.

2013/14: Sunderland 0-1 Fulham

A low key start to the season as Paulo Di Canio’s Black Cats fell to a narrow defeat on home soil. Cottagers winger Pajtim Kasami grabbed the only goal of the game as the visitors collected all three points on Wearside.

2012/13: Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland

Arsenal had new strikers Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud in their side as they began life without Robin Van Persie following his summer move to Manchester United. Despite having their new look forward line in action, the Gunners were unable to find their way past the Black Cats as Simon Mignolet produced a fine display at the Emirate Stadium.

2011/12: Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland

A visit to Anfield on the opening day of the season was always going to be a tough task for Sunderland - but they came away with a more than credible point. Luis Suarez wasted a golden chance to put the hosts in front when he missed from the penalty spot - but the Uruguay international made amends as he headed the opening goal of the game inside the opening quarter of an hour. Sunderland remained in the game and snatched a point thanks to a superb volley from Seb Larsson.

2010/11: Sunderland 2-2 Birmingham City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats were reduced to ten men during the first-half when Lee Cattermole received two yellow cards inside the opening 45 minutes. Sunderland were firmly in control when a Darren Bent penalty and a Stephen Carr own-goal put them within sight of the points - but the Blues hit back to claim a point thanks to late goals from defensive duo Liam Ridgewell and Scott Dann.

2009/10: Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Sunderland

Steve Bruce’s managerial reign got underway with a hard earned win over Bolton as an early goal from Darren Bent was enough to give the Black Cats all three points. The former Spurs frontman had become Sunderland’s record signing during the summer and he took just five minutes to open his account with a goal that earned an opening day win for his side.

2008/09: Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool

Facing a Liverpool side containing the likes of Dirk Kuyt, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres provided a challenging start to the season for the Black Cats. They looked on their way to an impressive points against the Reds before Spanish striker Torres produced a stunning late goal to hand his side a dramatic three points at the Stadium of Light.

2007/08: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Getty Images

Rarely has a goal from a former Newcastle United player and a former Wear-Tyne derby goalscorer been so loudly celebrated at the Stadium of Light. But in their first game back in the top flight following promotion under Roy Keane, former Magpies frontman Michael Chopra bagged the only goal of the game to help the Black Cats to a narrow win against Spurs.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats set for disappointment after Marcin Bulka makes decision on future