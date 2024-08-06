The former Sunderland player and Newcastle United coach sadly passed away this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have led tributes after it was announced that former player George Herd has sadly passed away aged 88.

Herd became Sunderland’s record signing when manager Alan Brown invested £42,500 to bring the Scotland international from Clyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herd had won the Scottish Cup in 1958 and scored 32 times in 171 games whilst playing as a right-winger at Clyde. Upon his move to Sunderland, however, Herd played most of his football on Wearside as an inside-forward.

Herd scored 16 goals during Sunderland’s promotion season of 1963-64 and in January 1967, Herd became the first-ever Sunderland substitute to score a league goal. Later in his career, Herd coached Sunderland’s youth team, then playing for Hartlepool.

Herd then went on to coach Newcastle United’s youth team before a spell back at Sunderland as a coach. Herd would also manage Queen of the South, leading the Scottish club to promotion. A stint in Kuwait and then Darlington followed before a return to Sunderland. Later in his life, Herd was also involved with Seaham Red Star and Sunderland Ryhope C.A.

On social media, Sunderland paid tribute to Herd: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Club legend George Herd. Our condolences are with George's family and friends at this sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Montgomery added: “George was a fabulous footballer. He was so skilful, and although he scored a good number of goals, he would most often look to create goals for his teammates. He always worked hard and put the team first. He was a key member of the side when we won promotion for the first time in 1964.

“George was also a lovely man who would always do a lot for people. Until about six to eight weeks ago he would regularly turn up at mine and we’d enjoy a chat, often while going out for a walk together. He’ll be a really big miss, but he leaves so many memories as a person as well as a player.”

The Echo sends its condolences to the family and friends of George Herd and those who knew him at Sunderland.