Sunderland linked with January swoop for Exeter City goal machine

Sunderland could make a January swoop for Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley - according to reports.

Devon Live claim the Black Cats are known admirers of the 25-year-old having been linked with him this summer.

Instead, Jack Ross identified Charlie Wyke as his top striker target, who later completed a move switch to the Stadium of Light from Bradford City.

Stockley fired 25 goals for The Grecians in League Two last season and has continued his impressive form with nine goals so far.

Black Cats owner Stewart Donald admitted in an interview with BBC Newcastle on Thursday night that he could sanction a move for a striker in the winter market.

Donald said: "We did a lot of work in the first transfer window, not quite as much as we thought we would but I think we made real progress in that.

"If we can get Duncan and Charlie back into that squad, then it shouldn’t need that much more to keep the momentum up and have a strong finish.

"Jack would like a couple potentially. We may look at a striker depending on - making sure Charlie comes back.

"I think we are comfortable in midfield, we think we have got enough wingers.

"Possibly a centre-back addition - top-end and back-end of the pitch just to make sure we have got enough numbers and enough quality."

Devon Live believe there is higher Football League interest in Stockley - pinpointing Sunderland as a club who possess the funds to prise him away from St James' Park.

However, with the news that Wyke is ahead of schedule in his injury comeback and is expected to return before Christmas, could put any potential deal in doubt.