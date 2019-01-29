Sunderland linked with prolific League One duo Tom Eaves and John Marquis as Will Grigg pursuit drags on

Sunderland have been linked with prolific League One duo Tom Eaves and John Marquis as their pursuit of Will Grigg drags on.

Wigan Athletic and Northern Ireland striker Grigg is the club's No.1 January target with Jack Ross desperate to bolster his attacking options following the departure of 16-goal top scorer Josh Maja.

But negotiations, which have been ongoing for a couple of weeks now continue to drag on, with Thursday's 11pm deadline rapidly approaching.

Sunderland have already had four bids rejected by the Championship outfit for Grigg but remain in negotiations with the Black Cats confident a deal can be done.

Sky Sports say Eaves and Marquis, both free-scoring at this level, are on Sunderland's radar should a move for Grigg prove too difficult to complete before the deadline.

North East report Keith Downie tweeted: "Sunderland are looking into possible deals for free-scoring League One strikers Tom Eaves (Gillingham) & John Marquis (Doncaster). They may turn to either - or both - with their attempts to sign Wigan striker Will Grigg proving difficult."

Gillingham striker Tom Eaves. Getty Images.

Liverpool-born Eaves, 27, leads the Gillingham attack and has scored 15 goals in 32 appearances this season including one against Sunderland in their 4-1 defeat to the Black Cats.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Yeovil and Bury front man is out of contract in the summer.

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for prolific striker Marquis, 26, who leads the attack for League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

The 6ft 1ins striker has 20 goals in 35 appearances to his name this season. His overall goalscoring record for Doncaster is impressive with 56 league goals in 118 appearances.

The former Millwall striker has also had loan spells at Northampton, Leyton Orient, Cheltenham earlier in his career.

Gillingham are 19th in League One, while Doncaster Rovers are seventh in the third tier and in the play-off hunt.