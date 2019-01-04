Sunderland owner denies interest in Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan

Stewart Donald has distanced Sunderland from a January move for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan.

The 25-year-old centre back is currently on loan at League One rivals Blackpool and played against Sunderland on New Year's Day at Bloomfield Road.

The Manchester-born defender has made 28 appearances for the club this season but can be recalled this month.

Sky Sports had reported Sunderland are tracking the defender, who can also play right back, ahead of a possible loan deal.

But when asked by an SAFC fan on Twitter if there was any interest, Donald simply replied: 'Nope'.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers - who were keen to sign him before he joined the Blades from Motherwell in 2017 - are also still interested, report Sky Sports.

He is out of contract this summer.