Sunderland owner set for Monaco meeting with multi-millionaire ahead of potential investment

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is reportedly set to jet off to Monaco this weekend to meet a potential investor in the club.

Donald revealed yesterday that he was set to meet up with the investor, and talkSPORT presenter Jim White has now revealed that the new Sunderland owner is planning on speaking to Uruguayan Juan Sartori.

At the end of his show this morning, White confirmed that Sartori would be prepared to invest 'big money' in the Black Cats.

But that wouldn't come with a majority shareholding, as Donald has already confirmed that any new investors would hold a lower share than him.

Sartori has previously worked with Donald as he launched a takeover bid for Oxford last year before the Uruguayan was knocked back by the U's owner - but that didn't seem to stop his interest in investing in football.

“I would think it very likely at some point I find a club to buy that I like,” he said previously.

“This is because I am passionate about football and I like the thought of building a successful club.

“Whether that it is in England or a different country, with Oxford United or a different club I do not know – but I will spend money on the right opportunity.

“I think you can certainly say it probably won’t be the last time I try to do something in football.”

Donald, speaking on talkSPORT on Wednesday morning, revealed his plans to jet to Monaco this weekend.

He said: “The day the deal got announced I got offered £22million more than I paid for it to sell it – and I didn’t even have it.

“I have no interest in that. What I have got when we talk about where we take the football club, there are lots of people in the business world that I know who have expressed an interest.

“One person is a very good friend of mine who I would be interested in. He’s very well connected and as soon as I did the deal he said ‘Stew, can I get involved?’.

“I’m going to pop over this weekend and see him in Monaco. The Grand Prix is on, it’s been pretty hard work so I’m going to have a couple of days off, we’ll sit down and I’ll see if he wants to dot the is and cross the ts. “

I’ve told him about the deal, he’s good in football, he’s good in business and I think I might get him involved."