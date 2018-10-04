Sunderland owner Stewart Donald takes sarcastic swipe at match official in Peterborough United draw

Sunderland fans had a lot to say about referee David Coote's performance in the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

Jack Ross' side missed the chance to go within two points of the automatic promotion places after the game swung on the dismissal of Bryan Oviedo with just over 20 minutes remaining.

And while fans accepted Coote was right to send the Costa Rican off, overall he was heavily criticised by the Stadium of Light faithful with one fan believing it was the worst refereeing display he's seen in his 27 years supporting the club.

Ross labelled Coote's display after the game as "indifferent" as the match official endued regular boos and chants of 'you don't know what you're doing.'

“Indifferent, that happens," Ross said when asked about Coote.

Sunderland fan unhappy with the display from the match officials vs Peterborough United

"Strange because I hear some of the comments saying we get favours here, we have had a couple of penalties against us, red cards, we haven’t had too much go for us here."

And on Wednesday morning, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald was the next to refer to Coote's performance.

A video yesterday- via Soccer AM - showed AFC Wimbledon's Andy Barcham awarded a free-kick by referee Alan Young, despite the foul appearing to take place three yards inside the penalty area in a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City.

Witty response by the Sunderland owner

Donald, who viewed the incident at the Kingsmeadow, quote tweeted the clip with a witty comment.

"Found our next match referee," said Donald via his Twitter account.

He added: "He looks marginally better than yesterday’s." with three winking faces.

Ross' men are in action against the Bantams at Valley Parade and will hope to avoid such controversy surrounding the referee as they aim to stay in touching distance of the top two.