The youth player is set to leave Sunderland next month...

Ellis Taylor has penned a short message as his Sunderland exit approaches.

Taylor is set to leave Wearside when his contract expires this summer and was told before the end of the season his deal wouldn’t be renewed.

The 21-year-old continued to play for Sunderland’s under-21s side in the knockout stages of Premier League 2, scoring a dramatic equaliser in the quarter-finals against West Ham and a memorable hat-trick against Reading in the semi-finals.

The Young Black Cats weren’t quite able to lift the trophy as they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in the final, with Taylor once again captaining the team. Taylor said on X after the final: “Been a pleasure to be a part of this club for so long. Nothing but respect, thank you for everything.”