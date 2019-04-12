Sunderland, Rangers and Luton set to miss out on in-demand Scottish international

Sunderland are reportedly among a host of clubs set to miss out on a deal for Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

The Scottish international sees his current contract at Pittodire expire in the summer and, with the 27-year-old yet to sign a new deal, a host of clubs were alerted to his potential availability.

Reports north of the border linked the Black Cats with a swoop for Shinnie during the January transfer window - but they were just one of a host of clubs linked with a move.

Rangers, Luton Town and Wigan Athletic were all credited with an interest in the Aberdeen skipper after his stellar performances in the Scottish Premier League.

But the BBC now claim that Shinnie is in talks with Derby County over a move to the Championship outfit.

Rams' boss Frank Lampard watched Shinnie in action against Motherwell recently, and the midfielder was at Pride Park for yesterday for talks over a move - with suspension ruling him out of his current club's clash with Celtic this weekend.

And while a move looks set to be a certainty come the summer, Aberdeen boss Derek McInness is holding out hope that Shinnie's love for Aberdeen could yet see him remain with the club.

"He's got a lot to think about, but there's no doubting his love for the club and his pride in being captain here," he said.

"We're hanging on to that really and hoping that can be a huge part in any decision he makes."