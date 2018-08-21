Sunderland 'ready' to splash £500,000 on international winger - reports

Sunderland are reportedly lining-up a move for Celtic winger Ryan Christie.

The 23-year-old is not in Brendan Rodgers' immediate plans at Parkhead and reports in the Scottish Sun suggest that Sunderland are 'ready to offer' Christie a move away.

Christie, who is comfortable playing out wide or in a central midfield role, joined Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015.

But he has struggled to nail down a regular starting place under Rodgers and was shipped out on loan to Aberdeen last season.

He impressed for the Dons, and has gone on to receive senior international honours for Scotland, but still looks unlikely to be offered first team chances at Celtic Park.

And the reports north of the border suggest that Sunderland could now be set to swoop - with boss Jack Ross well aware of Christie from his time managing St Mirren.

With the window for permanent additions now closed, it has been suggested that Sunderland would initially sign the midfielder on loan before making the deal permanent in January.

Celtic splashed out £500,000 on the winger and are keen to recoup a similar amount should they sell.

But the fact that Christie is out of contract next summer - and looks unlikely to be offered a new deal - could potentially see a cut-price deal negotiated.