Sunderland receive big fitness boost ahead of three huge home games

Lee Cattermole returned to Sunderland training today ahead of three huge home games.

The experienced midfielder has missed the last two Sunderland games, against AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United through injury but he returned to the training pitches at the Academy of Light this morning.

Jack Ross confirmed his return at his press conference this lunchtime, with Sunderland hosting Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night before entertaining Accrington Stanley on Friday night and Gillingham next Tuesday.

On injuries, Ross said: “Nothing new from the weekend, Lee Cattermole was back training today and everyone else was fit and healthy.

“It is probably the healthiest we have been this season.”