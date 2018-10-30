Sunderland release FA Cup ticket details after receiving bumper allocation for Port Vale trip

Tickets for Sunderland's FA Cup match at Port Vale will go on sale later this week.

Jack Ross' side will travel to Vale Park on Sunday, November 11 (2:30pm kick-off), after the game was moved for TV purposes.

The Black Cats have been allocated 4,195 tickets for the first-round tie, which will also be shown live on BT Sport.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 1 to season card holders with 10 or more Black Cat points.

All season card holders will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, November 2, before they go on general sale on Monday, November 5.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and under-22s while under-18s will pay £5.

You can find more information by visiting the club's website.

The Black Cats have sold out their full away allocation for every away game this season - league and cup.

Sunderland will be backed by 1,200 fans at Plymouth on Saturday, after tickets were quickly snapped up, while the red and white army have also received more tickets for next month's Checkatrade Trophy game at Morcambe.