Sunderland starlet Rhys Walsh has extended his loan spell with local non-league outfit South Shields, the club have confirmed.

The attacker initially signed for the Mariners in mid-August, and has featured in all seven of his new side’s National League North fixtures since, recording one assist. Speaking after his debut, head coach Ian Watson said: “I think today was really good for Rhys. He’s come in from Sunderland where he’s been playing on lovely pitches every week within the academy setup.

“Today was a tough day in terms of the pitch, the grass was really long so in terms of his attributes, his dribbling and manipulating the ball, it was really tough for him. But he really stuck at it, he worked hard, he had some really good moments on and off the ball and we are really excited to see where he can go during his time with us.”

Walsh joined the Black Cats in February of last year, and has since established himself as a regular presence for both the U18s, and more recently, Graeme Murty’s Premier League 2 side. The promising talent signed for Sunderland from boyhood club Glentoran, where he had already been competing at a senior level, for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract in the North East.

Explaining the decision to sanction a loan exit for Walsh, Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s official website: “This loan move is a fantastic opportunity for Rhys to test himself in a competitive senior environment. It will provide him with the chance to play regular minutes in men’s football, which is a vital part of his development. We are excited to see how he rises to the challenge and the progress he can make in his game during this period. We have had several positive spells for Academy players with Shields over the years, and we hope this will be no different for Rhys.”

At the time of his arrival, Shields boss Watson added: "Rhys is someone who brings us real pace from wide areas, he’s a very attack minded player and will unsettle opposition a lot. We’re really happy to have Rhys join us and we’re excited to work with him."

Wilson Isidor considers international allegiance change

Elsewhere, Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor is said to be considering a change of international allegiance, according to reports.

An update from online outlet Sport Passion Info, the Black Cats favourite, who already has two Premier League goals to his name this term, has “given his verbal consent to join the Haitian national team”.

Isidor was born in Rennes, France, and represented his nation of birth at various youth levels earlier in his career. The 25-year-old is also eligible to represent Haiti, however, and was seen donning a Haitian flag on the pitch at Wembley after Sunderland’s Championship play-off final triumph back in May.

