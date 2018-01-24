Sunderland’s chase of Ben Marshall could hinge on Wolves’ demand for permanent deal

Sunderland’s pursuit of Wolves winger Ben Marshall could hinge on whether the proposed loan deal turns permanent in the summer.

The Black Cats are leading the race for the winger with Sunderland hoping to sign him on loan.

But Championship leaders Wolves are understood to be keen to get him off the books permanently and the two sides are in ongoing talks over the proposed deal.

One avenue being explored is for Marshall to join Sunderland on loan this month, with the deal becoming permanent in the summer.

Third-bottom Sunderland are in desperate need of new additions to the squad, with Marshall identified as a target this month.

The 26-year-old has fallen completely out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves, but Sunderland face competition to land him.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has added Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter to his squad but wants to add four more new signings before the transfer window closes at 11pm on January 31, a week today.

Two strikers are the priority with Sunderland awaiting a decision from Derby County striker Chris Martin, currently in Dubai with the Rams on a warm-weather training camp.

Coleman also wants to add creative flair and Marshall will help on that front.

Marshall, experienced at Championship level, having played for Leicester City and Blackburn, was a regular at Molineux late last season as they narrowly beat the drop under Paul Lambert.

However, he has made just nine senior appearances this year and has not featured since November 9 for Wolves, who are nine points clear.

Sunderland’s goalkeepers have been in the spotlight this season with neither summer signing Jason Steele or Robbin Ruiter fully convincing under Simon Grayson.

Ruiter has had the gloves since Coleman took charge and has kept five clean sheets, but his performances haven’t been faultless.

It is understood that bringing in a new keeper hasn’t been completely ruled out, but it is not a priority, with Coleman looking to strengthen other areas.

Sunderland are also monitoring the availability of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who is likely to leave on loan this month.

Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled out the chance of the American leaving on loan, but any decision is likely to be towards the end of the window.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in West Bromwich Albion teenager Sam Field – but the Baggies won’t let him out on loan this month.

Several Championship clubs, including Barnsley, Derby, Norwich and the Black Cats, are understood to have made enquiries for the 19-year-old, but Baggies boss Alan Pardew wants to keep the midfielder with his first-team squad.