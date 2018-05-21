Sunderland's Lynden Gooch earns international call-up

Lynden Gooch has been called-up to the USA squad for their upcoming friendly against Bolivia.

Gooch, who made 28 appearances for Sunderland this season, will jet off to the States to form part of the 22-man squad set to take on Bolivia on Memorial Day.

His last international outing came in November 2016 during a defeat to Costa Rica and Gooch will now be looking to stake his claim for a regular international spot.

Led by interim manager Dave Sarachan, the USA will later head to Europe to face France and the Republic of Ireland - although wholesale squad changes are expected for those games.

The fixture against Bolivia will take place on May 28 at the Talen Energy Stadium, home of Philadelphia Union.