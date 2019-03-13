Sunderland sell-out of Wembley tickets despite extra allocation with 40,000 fans set for Checkatrade Trophy final trip

Sunderland have sold-out of tickets for their trip to Wembley with a sea of red and white now set to descend on the capital.

The Black Cats will be backed by a travelling support of almost 40,000 when they face Portsmouth on Sunday, March 31.

Having initially sold tickets to season card holders last Friday, the final Wembley tickets were snapped up earlier today as Wearside gets gripped by cup final fever.

Sales progressed into the priority three period this morning, although numbers were 'extremely limited' following sales to supporters in the priority two bracket yesterday.

And now it is confirmed that Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out east end at the national stadium when they look to claim silverware at the end of the month.

Owner Stewart Donald had previously confirmed that the club were 'trying' to secure more tickets - and it has now been confirmed that Sunderland managed to secure a small additional allocation from the EFL to boost their initial allocation of 38,979.

That means that just shy of 40,000 supporters will be able to make the trip to Wembley on a day which club chiefs are hoping will be 'special' for all invovled - whether in attendance or not,

Speaking to safc.com, managing director Tony Davison said: “Our upcoming trip to Wembley promises to be a special occasion for everybody at the club.

“The fact tickets have sold out within just a few days tells you all you need to know about our supporters and their loyalty, but it comes as no surprise as they have travelled far and wide throughout the season.

“As a club, we appreciate that any time a fixture sells out, some supporters will be left disappointed, but we will be working hard to ensure that wherever you are in the world, you feel a part of a big day for our football club.”

Opponents Portsmouth have now sold approximately 30,000 tickets from their allocation. Their tickets have yet to go on general sale and have exclusively been sold to season ticket holders.

