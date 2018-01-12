Sunderland set for DOUBLE transfer exit as players quit club

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman looks set to lose two more players as he continues his rebuilding of the Black Cats squad.

Coleman revealed today that record signing Didier Ndong wants to quit the club this month.

And striker James Vaughan is on the verge of completing a move to League One side Wigan Athletic just six months after moving to Wearside.

Ndong is seeking a move during the transfer window just 18 months after his £13.6million switch from Lorient, with Premier League side Watfordheavily linked with a loan move for the Gabon midfielder.

However, Coleman has warned potential suitors that any deal will have to be a permanent transfer.

He said: "What do we get out of (a player leaving on loan)? If it's a loan deal and he has to play 75% of games for a fee to be involved, he will probably only play 73%.

"They must think we have fallen off the back of a lorry.

"There will be no loan deals.

"We have had a couple of enquiries about Didier but just loan deals and that's not something we're going to agree to unless there's an absolute guarantee at the end of it, and, at the minute, there isn’t so we’re not anywhere further forward than that.

"It's common knowledge Didier would like to leave. He sees his future elsewhere but we have got to do what's right for us.

“I understand Didier’s situation but he’s trained this last week and he’s trained quite hard, he’s trained well, but for Sunderland that type of deal, at the moment, is not possible.”

Vaughan's departure, meanwhile, will leave Sunderland short of strikers after Lewis Grabban's loan deal was cut short last week, the forward returning to parent club Bournemouth.

Vaughan - signed by former manager Simon Grayson, who had worked with him at Huddersfield - has been a flop on Wearside since his £500,000 move from Bury, but is the last remaining senior striker on the club's books and his departure will leave just youngsters Joel Asoro and Josh Maja to lead the line until reinforcements are brought in.

Coleman said: "James sees himself playing elsewhere, I don't think it has worked great here. Everybody hoped it would have gone differently, there is a conversation going on right now with both clubs."

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Burnley's Jon Walters.