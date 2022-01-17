Sunderland are reportedly 'closing in' on the signing of Manchester City's Patrick Roberts (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Patrick Roberts Updates

Sunderland are set to conclude a deal to sign Patrick Roberts until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts, who has been on-loan at Troyes in France this campaign, has struggled for game time as his parent club Manchester City look for an alternative destination for the former Middlesbrough and Celtic midfielder.

The Black Cats have been admirers of Roberts and looked like being front-runners for a deal earlier in the window, however, it was reported last week that Celtic may look to hijack the deal.

Sky Sports report that Roberts is due in the north east for a medical this week with the 24-year-old set to sign on a short-term loan deal at the Stadium of Light.

His contract at the Etihad expires in the summer

Defoe return?

According to iNews, Sunderland have made contact with Jermain Defoe over a potential return to the Stadium of Light.

Defoe announced his departure from Rangers last week - the 39-year-old bagged 32 goals in just 74 appearances in Scotland.

When the news broke, social media was abuzz over a potential Sunderland return for Defoe but Lee Johnson admitted that whilst the club recognise the great talent and character Defoe possesses, ‘a million and one things that would have to happen’ before a deal could be agreed:

"All I’d say is we’re fully aware of his situation as everybody is, we’re fully aware of his character and the professional standards he’s adhered to over the course of his career, they are elite and top level,” Johnson said.

“As in any scenario there are a million and one things that would have to happen for that to be beneficial to all parties, and that would be key.

"It’s as simple as that.”

Two Championship clubs are also reportedly interested in Defoe’s services.

Wigan sign Shinnie

Derby County and Scotland midfielder Graeme Shinnie has joined Wigan Athletic, for a fee believed to be around £30,000.

Derby’s financial situation means administrators are looking at a ‘fire sale’ to raise desperately needed funds.