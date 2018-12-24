Sunderland set to 'cash in' on Josh Maja in cut-price deal - reports

Sunderland are prepared to sanction a cut-price exit for striker Josh Maja, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for the Black Cats this season, having netted 13 times for Jack Ross' side this season.

Such form has naturally attracted interest, with the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton and Southampton linked with a swoop for the youngster.

And the Mirror are now claiming that Maja could be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light for as little as £1.5million once the January transfer window opens.

The striker remains in contract talks with the club but a new deal is yet to be agreed.

With his current agreement set to expire in the summer, Maja could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1.

Should such a situation arise, then Sunderland would only be entitled to limited compensation - and the Mirror suggest that offer of a £1.5million transfer is to try and ensure the Black Cats receive a larger fee for his services.

Maja was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday after suffering from illness in the build-up to the clash.

Manager Jack Ross has always reiterated that he felt confident Maja would sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light, and these fresh reports seem to have done little to dent his belief that the teenager will remain on Wearside.