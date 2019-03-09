Sunderland set to discuss deals for Chelsea, Peterborough and Wolves youngsters

Sunderland will decide next week whether to offer deals to a trio of triallists who featured for the club's under-23 side.

Chelsea's Ruben Sammut, Andrea Borg of Peterborough and Wolves youngster Kevin Berkoe have all featured for the Black Cats' second string in recent weeks in an attempt to earn a deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sammut has featured twice for Elliott Dickman's side, while Borg and Berkoe both featured during a narrow defeat to Aston Villa earlier this week.

And while the three players were all absent from the squad that drew with Manchester United on Friday evening, Dickman claims no concrete decision has yet been made on their future.

Indeed, discussions over potential deals are set to take place this week following a meeting of club staff.

"We need to get together as a staff, some of the staff haven't been available this week to sit and discuss them," said Dickman.

"Once we're all together and can all sit down and can have a conversation we'll have that conversation.

"Whatever comes of that will come of that but it's going to be next week before any decisions are made.

"It's not just my call, there's a group of people who will sit together and once we've made that decision we'll let the players know and take it from there."

Dickman was speaking after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Premier League 2, a game which saw striker Benji Kimpioka once again find the net.

And the Sunderland chief was delighted with how the Swedish striker performed as he looks to continue his breakthrough at the Black Cats.

"I thought he done smashing like everybody else, did his role in the team, worked hard, his link-up play was good," added Dickman.

"We asked him to make some forward runs, he did that and certainly had the bit between his teeth and when he's like that he's a handful to play against.

"There were a number of other lads who were just as good as well."