Sunderland set to sign striker after having bid for Sheffield United ace Billy Sharp turned down

Sunderland manager Jack Ross hopes to sign a new striker at the 'beginning of the week' as he looks to add attacking reinforcements to his squad.

Sunderland had a fresh bid for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp - who scored against QPR today - rejected before transfer deadline day, but can still add players on loan.

Manchester United striker James Wilson.has been one of several strikers the Black Cats have looked at this summer, the forward is available on a loan deal.

Ross admits there is nothing in it at the moment but concedes things change quickly in the summer transfer market.

Sunderland are currently relying on Josh Maja to lead the attack, and the 19-year-old scored his second goal of the season in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Charlie Wyke is still a couple of weeks away with a knee injury while Jerome Sinclair picked up a hamstring injury in the season-opener against Charlton Athletic.

When asked about Sunderland's interest in Wilson, Ross said: "Nothing in that at the moment, it might change.

"There is a lot of players we have looked at and assessed but these players also have other options in terms of where they might go to. He certainly one who we have been aware of but nothing imminent.

"I have said that before and things have changed quickly."

On transfer business generally, Ross added: "Hopefully we will achieve that one way or the other in the loan market, we tried to do it for this weekend but it wasn't possible.

"As a group we will continue to get better and a stronger as the season goes on."

Sunderland host Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup and Ross hopes to have another striker in before then.

When asked if he hoped to add before Thursday, Ross said: "Hopefully, because it would help us as we have an important league game Sunday too. We can't afford anything to happen to those playing in forward areas at the moment.

"Hopefully the beginning of the week might bring some good news in that respect."