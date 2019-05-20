Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leicester City eye £200,000 non-league hotshot

Sunderland are one of a number of clubs linked with a move for Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne.

The 23-year-old, who is set to travel to the African Cup of Nations this summer with Zimbabwe, is thought to be attracting a host of interest after a fine campaign for the O's.

Bonne joined Orient from Colchester United in 2017 and has excelled in the National League, firing Orient to promotion this term with 20 league goals.

And TalkSport claim that such form has prompted interest from sides in the upper reaches of the EFL, with Bonne having no shortage of admirers ahead of a potential summer switch.

They report that Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United are all keen on a deal for the forward.

Indeed, TalkSport go on to suggest that Bonne has a £200,000 release clause in his current contract which has alerted the interested parties.

However, it is believed that Orient are set to offer a Bonne a much-improved contract in an attempt to stave off interest.