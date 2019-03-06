Sunderland skipper George Honeyman opens up on what it means to him to reach Wembley final

Academy product turned-Sunderland skipper George Honeyman has spoken of his immense pride at the prospect of leading the team out at Wembley.

Sunderland, set to be backed by almost 40,000 fans, will face League One promotion rivals Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, March 31.

Honeyman started the 2-0 semi-final win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium before being forced off before the break having taken a knock to his hip.

Goals from Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan either side of half-time ensured Sunderland made it through to the Wembley final.

And Honeyman, who was handed the captain’s armband last summer by Jack Ross, will be beaming with pride when he leads the side out at the national stadium.

Honeyman, 24, has been at the club since the age of 10.

“I am massively proud,” said Honeyman, beaming with pride as he spoke to the club website.

“We want to win the competition, we wanted to get to Wembley and we have come here and done that.

“We have a fantastic winning mentality at the moment and long may that continue.”

Captaining his boyhood club at Wembley, it doesn’t get much better for someone who has come through the ranks at Sunderland.

Honeyman added: “I won’t really take it in until the day itself or closer to the time but it is something I will be looking forward to immensely - I will have to make sure I am out on the pitch for it!

“After everything the club has been through in recent years, it is nice to get there.”

Honeyman was substituted just before half-time but Ross is hopeful he will be available for the weekend trip to Wycombe Wanderers, with Sunderland’s focus returning to the promotion battle.

Ross added: “George took a knock to his hip, impact injury.

“We will see how he is, there is a quick turnaround.

“Knowing him though he will be determined to be fit.”