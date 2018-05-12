Sunderland starlet Luke Molyneux reveals why pre-season could be huge for him

Luke Molyneux has his first taste of senior football on his belt and within moments, his thoughts turned to the next.

Stewart Donald watched on as the 20-year-old made a successful debut against Wolves, part of a cohort of youngsters who impressed in the 3-0 win over Wolves.

Like all at the club, their futures are uncertain but it seems clear that academy products will have a major part to play in any rebuild.

With a new manager at the helm, Molyneux sees pre-season as the perfect opportunity to stake a claim for a regular spot.

He said: “There’s probably going to be quite a lot of change this summer. A lot of things will probably happen, but depending on who the manager is, you’d think there might be a chance for some more of us young players to get a chance in the team.

“All I need to do now is focus on pre-season because I think pre-season is going to be massive for me.

“It’s going to be a huge part of my season because that’s what sets you off. I want to come back at the start of next season.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season already to be fair. Just playing out there is amazing. It gives you a massive buzz, so I just can’t wait to come back in and hopefully get another chance.

“Hopefully, the new owner saw at the Wolves game that the fans are amazing, and also saw that we gave it everything we’ve got.

“We didn’t just accept what’s been going on, we give it our all.

“Hopefully, he’s seen that and he’ll see it again next season and we’ll get straight back up into the Championship.”

The win was all the sweeter for Molyneux, who fought back from a serious injury earlier in the season.

“I did the ligaments in my knee,” he said.

“I was out for three months with that, and it was a big thing to get my head around. It wasn’t even a tackle of anything that did it, it was just in training.”