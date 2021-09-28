Benji Kimpioka looks set for another loan deal away from the Stadium of Light (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sunderland are back in League One action on Tuesday when they welcome Cheltenham Town to the Stadium of Light.

Lee Johnson’s side are second in the table, level on points with leaders Wigan Athletic, ahead of their clash with the Robins.

The Black Cats have a 100 per cent record on home soil this season after Carl Winchester’s goal handed them all three points over Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And ahead of Tuesday’s game with Cheltenham we round-up the latest SAFC news.

Striker on National League radar

Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka is the subject of interest from Southend United manager Phil Brown.

Reports by the Echo suggest the former Hull City boss is keen to take Kimpioka on-loan this season with the striker set to train with the Shrimpers this later week ahead of a deal.

Kimpioka, 21, spent last season on-loan in the National League with Torquay United as they made it to the promotion final and was the subject of interest from Hartlepool United in the summer following their promotion to League Two.

But a move to Victoria Park failed to materialise and the Swedish forward has struggled to force his way into contention on Wearside since.

And now Kimpioka could be set for another spell away from the club in the National League at Roots Hall as Brown’s side look to try and make a return to the Football League at the first time of asking.

League One rivals linked with Exeter star

Sunderland’s League One rivals Ipswich Town and Portsmouth have been credited with an interest in Exeter City’s talented midfielder Matt Jay following reports from Football League World.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals for the Grecians this season and featured in the clubs recent 1-1 draw with Hartlepool at Victoria Park.

Jay scored 18 goals for Matt Taylor’s side in 2020-21 and both Portsmouth and Ipswich are keen to bolster their ranks despite both sides making a host of signings throughout the summer.

And the Tractor Boys have added another to that list with the signing of Newcastle Jets striker Tete Yengi, who has joined the clubs under-23’s on a free transfer.

Holloway tips Black Cats for promotion

EFL pundit Ian Holloway has tipped Sunderland to finally achieve promotion this season at the fourth time of asking.

Johnson’s side have made an encouraging start to the League One season and the former Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool boss told Football League World: “There are some sleeping giants and Sunderland are one of those so I wish Johnson all the very best.

“I thought he was fantastic for Bristol City and I’m delighted he’s got the Sunderland job and I’m sure they’ll go up this year. I feel certain they will.