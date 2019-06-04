Sunderland striker target in talks over summer move - but faces a big dilemma

Sunderland are one a number of clubs linked with a move for Lawrence Shankland - with the prolific striker now in talks over a potential summer move.

Having excelled for Ayr United north of the border, the former Aberdeen youngster is attracting interest from a host of clubs in England this summer – having confirmed he will be on the move.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at his current side and has already opened talks with three clubs as Championship and League One outfits battle for his signature.

And his former manager Ian McCall has provided an update on his situation – while claiming that he has begun talks with a ‘sleeping giant’ in the English leagues.

That club, which many are speculating could be Sunderland, has been touted as the perfect fit for Shankland – with McCall describing the dilemma that is now facing the frontman.

"He has to go to a club where he will play," he said, speaking to BBC Scotland.

"There may be the option of a very, very big club, but would he play there every week, to take that next step and kick on again?

"One of them, it’s a club in Scotland and you need to be really mentally strong, that’s something I think Lawrence has, but the only way you find that is if you go through it. You can’t predict that, it’s something you have to live through to find out if you have it.

"There are a couple of pretty sizeable clubs in England where I’m pretty sure he would play. One in particular would suit him, a sleeping giant type club.

"He has three now to choose from. If his mentality is as good as it can be, which he’ll need if he goes to a big club, he can be as good as any of them [strikers in the Scotland squad].”

