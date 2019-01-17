Sunderland striker target Lawrence Shankland set to snub January move

Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland is set to reject the chance to move on in January.

The free-scoring Scot has been linked with a host of clubs during recent months, but is set to remain at Ayr as he focuses on returning form injury.

Shankland, 23, has netted 28 times in all competitions this season and is unsurprisingly being watched by a host of sides south of the border.

The Black Cats have previously been linked with a move for the former Aberdeen man, while Swansea City are also thought to be keen admirers.

But Shankland has seemingly poured cold water on rumours of a January exit, by reaffirming his commitment to Ayr.

He insists his focus remains on returning to full fitness after recent injury worries, as he tries to deflect much of the speculation surrounding his future.

"To be honest I’m just putting it [the speculation] to the back of my mind," he admitted.

"My main priority just now is getting fit and getting back playing.

"I signed at the start of the season with the full intention of being there for the full year and seeing it out.

"The gaffer has obviously made that vocal to the public that he wants to keep everybody and I’m fine with that.

"I think the main thing is I’m happy and enjoying my football still and I’m still scoring goals thankfully enough.

"The team’s doing well and we’re still at the top end of the league.

"It’s not somewhere I’m looking to go and rush out of and I don’t really need to, as I said, if the move comes and the time’s right, then it will happen then."

Shankland is, however, open to a move in the future - but insists he will only leave the Honest Men when the 'time is right'.

"Obviously it’s nice to have the speculation, people talking about you here and there, but it’s nothing that I get too caught up with," he added, during an interview with Radio Clyde 1.

"I just keep doing what I’m doing, working hard and the football will do the talking for me.

"I’m quite laid back but obviously I know where I want to go in my career and the next step I want to take and go and improve myself and push on again."

"It is something I will look at eventually when the time is right and I’ll deal with it then."