Sunderland summer target opens up on future as Motherwell boss urges winger to sign new deal

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, with the Black Cats reported to be one of several clubs to have scouted him.

But the midfielder, whose current contract runs out in the summer, says he has no desire to leave Scotland.

Contract talks over an extension are ongoing.

Hastie told the BBC: "I don't want to go anywhere.

"I want to stay here, keep my feet on the ground and keep progressing.

"I've been lucky to come in straight away. Hopefully I can keep doing what I'm doing."

His manager, meanwhile, Stephen Robinson has urged the young winger to sign a contract extension.

“We haven’t got any more money to offer Jake,” Robinson told the Scottish press.

"It is as simple as that and we will offer him what we can.

“I will tell every parent that you have to play football and he has a very good coaching staff who will try and develop him, and this is the best place for him to develop. I will stand in front of any parent now and tell them that.

“A few hundred pounds now will not make a big difference to his life. He could be a very good player if he keeps grounded and improving.

“Jake has been to Airdrie and Alloa on loan and he went out a boy and came back a man.”

A host of Championship clubs including title contenders Norwich City, Leeds United and West Brom have all recently sent representatives to watch the 19-year-old in action.

Hastie spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship side Alloa but was recalled in January and has since scored four goals in five games for Motherwell in league and cup.