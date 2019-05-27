Sunderland target hands in transfer request, Portsmouth eye ex-Bristol Rovers forward as Premier League trio chase Luton Town star plus updates on Peterborough and Barnsley - League One and Two rumours

Here are the latest rumours from around League One and Two:

Oldham defender George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request. He has been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth, Peterborough and Championship clubs. (Various)

Portsmouth are set to reignite their attempts to sign Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison with initial interest dating back to July 2018. (Portsmouth News)

The 25-year-old has twice previously been the subject of Kenny Jackett interest during the last 12 months.

Luton Town face a battle to keep hold of James Justin with Leicester City, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa all chasing his signature. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are thought to be leading Rangers, Celtic, Arsenal, Manchester City and Stoke City for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo. (Daily Star)

Peterborough United are in pole position to sign Newport County defender Dan Butler, whose contract expires next month. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Posh have confirmed the free transfer of King's Lynn Town left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy on a two-year deal. (Various)

Birmingham City have turned their attention towards signing £1.5million-rated Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after giving up on Barnsley's Adam Davies. (Various)

Hull City are considering a move for Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer with his contract at the Memorial Stadium set to expire next month. (BBC Humberside)

Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards is still in discussion with two League One clubs - thought to be Bristol Rovers and Blackpool. (The Sun)

Swindon Town are keen on a swoop for Bradford City forward Eoin Doyle after he struck 11 goals in 44 appearances this term. (The Sun)

Exeter City are keeping tabs on Ebbsfleet United defender Sam Magri with the defender's contract expiring soon. (Devon Live)