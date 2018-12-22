Sunderland 'Til I Die: How Jack Rodwell resurrected his career after the Netflix series

One of the most memorable moments of the series is Jack Rodwell's treatment room revelation.

The ex-Everton midfielder, the Black Cats' highest-earner during their ill-fated 2017/18 season, tells a teammate there is 'no chance' he would play for the club in an upcoming fixture.

It was therefore no surprise that he left the club by mutual agreement in the summer.

Rodwell's comments have certainly proved a talking point after the release of the Netflix series, but he seems to have put his career back on more stable footing since the documentary was filmed.

He has since signed a contract with Championship side Blackburn Rovers which runs until the end of the current season.

And while he has not been handed many first team chances, manager Tony Mowbray feels he is playing an important role off the field.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn boss said: “He’s an important player behind the scenes, and pretty soon he will be propelled back in to the forefront of it.

“He trains hard every day, works hard. I like Jack Rodwell, he’s 6’3, very mobile, two wonderful feet.

“He has to be patient, he’s been great around the building, but there will come a time when we have to use most, if not all, of the squad.

"Jack will be ready when his chance comes I’m sure.”

Rodwell has already made eight appearances this season - two more than he managed in the entirety of last season.

And Mowbray feels that has come thanks to the 27-year-old enjoying his current environment as he aims to resurrect what once looked a promising career.

“I’m pretty relaxed over his situation," added his current manager.

“I feel as though he enjoys the environment and yet he hasn’t really been exposed to playing week after week.”

“But who’s to say that’s not just around the corner for him.”