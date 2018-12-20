Sunderland 'Til I Die: Jack Ross delivers verdict on Fulwell73 and Netflix SAFC documentary

Jack Ross believes the Sunderland 'Til I Die documentary captures the 'essence' of Sunderland AFC and praised those behind the production.

The eight-part documentary, which has the passionate Sunderland fanbase at the heart of it, was released globally on Netflix last Friday and has been well received.

Sunderland 'Til I Die follows Sunderland’s ill-fated 2017/18 season, which saw the club relegated to the third tier for the first time in three decades.

It follows closely the fortunes of Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman last season as the club suffered a second successive relegation under the ownership of Ellis Short.

The fly-on-the-wall series ends with a look to the future, with Stewart Donald & Co taking over and Jack Ross appointed manager. Film crews have also been following Sunderland this season too ahead of a second series.

Ross was asked whether he'd watched the documentary series in full and what he thought of it ahead of the League One trip to face Portsmouth on Saturday.

Ross said: "I have watched all of it now, though I didn't watch it in order - I watched the end first, then the beginning, then middle!

"It was good, it was nice for me to watch it given a lot of the people in it I now work with.

"It paints a very good picture of this area, some of the footage is very good and very positive and I think it does capture the essence of this football club and how passionate the people are.

"The production company behind it have done a remarkably good job and it may encourage them to make a second series which may make my life more difficult at times!

"But nonetheless given the circumstances it paints the club in a positive light."

