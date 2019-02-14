Sunderland to battle Norwich City, Leeds United and West Brom for Motherwell midfielder

Rising star Jake Hastie is on the radar of Sunderland, according to reports.

Sunderland are reported to have scouted the 19-year-old Motherwell midfielder in recent weeks, with a host of English clubs keeping tabs on the promising teenager.

The Daily Record claim Scottish Premiership side Motherwell face a "monumental battle" to keep hold of Hastie this summer.

They report Championship title contenders Norwich City, Leeds United and West Brom all sent representatives to watch the 19-year-old in action against St Mirren last Wednesday night.

Hastie would certainly have caught the eye that night having scored a spectacular goal to open the scoring in a 2-1 win.

Scouts from Swansea City and Sunderland were also at the game.

Hastie spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship side Alloa but was recalled in January and has since scored four goals in five games for Motherwell in league and cup.