Sunderland to battle Stoke City and Preston for Oldham ace

Oldham defenderGeorge Edmundson.
Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Oldham defender George Edmundson.

Football Insider reporter Peter O'Rourke claims Sunderland, Stoke City and Preston North End are all tracking the 21-year-old centre back ahead of the summer transfer window.

Highly-rated Edmundson was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year this season.

Sunderland are likely to be in the market for a new central defender in the summer regardless of which division the Black Cats find themselves in.

The report states: "Edmundson is entering the final year of his contract at Oldham and the Latics are bracing themselves for offers for their prize asset this summer.

"The 21-year-old, who has progressed into the first-team from Oldham’s youth academy, has been a virtual ever-present this season, making 52 appearances in all competitions."

Both Stoke and Preston have been keeping regular tabs on the defender's progress.