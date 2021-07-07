Sunderland to face Championship side Hull City in final friendly

Sunderland to face Championship side in final friendly ahead of 2021/22 League One season

The Black Cats will welcome the Tigers – who won the third tier title last season – to the Stadium of Light on Friday, July 30 in a 7pm kick-off.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Grant McCann’s outfit on Wearside last season, while the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in April.

And this friendly clash will see George Honeyman make another return to the stadium where he made his senior breakthrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland say that ‘information relating to spectator attendance and live streaming will be announced in due course.’

Boris Johnson’s announcement earlier in the week that sporting stadia will be allowed to welcome full capacity crowds from July 19 could allow the club to welcome back a number of fans.