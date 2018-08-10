Sunderland to land Wigan ace as focus turns to loan signings

Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power is set to become Sunderland’s twelfth summer signing today.

The 25-year-old has been identified by Jack Ross as a player who can add energy and experience to Sunderland’s midfield.

Power has over 100 league games under his belt for both the Latics and Tranmere Rovers.

Sunderland moved close to a deal on Thursday after Paul Cook’s side signed midfielder Josh Windass from Rangers.

They are also expected to sign Lee Evans, another central midfielder, from Sheffield United.

That paved the way for Power’s exit but the developments came too late for the Black Cats to seal a deal inside the permanent window.

Instead, they will sign a loan deal with a purchase clause in the coming days.

The loan window will remain open until the end of the month, with Ross still looking for another signing to bolster his attack.

Sunderland are keen on Manchester United striker James Wilson on a loan deal.