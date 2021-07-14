The club have announced contract extensions for Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien as well as several signings for their youth team.

Those deals were strengthened by the arrival of Alex Pritchard on a free transfer but now the club are said to be eyeing a deal for Doyle before the season gets underway.

Callum Doyle (left) celebrates with teammate Liam Delap (right)

But what do we know about the player? Here, we take a look:

Callum Doyle – fact file

Position: Central defender

Age: 17-years-old

Club: Manchester City

Nationality: English

So what is the story with Callum Doyle and Sunderland?

Sunderland are said to be in talks to sign the youngster on a two-year loan deal.

Indeed, the player followed Sunderland’s official Instagram yesterday, as well as several of the club’s development squad.

And that has added fuel to the reports that the Black Cats are set to finalise a deal for the youngster.

What experience does Callum Doyle have?

Well, as expected, Doyle doesn’t have that much senior experience given his formative years.

The 17-year-old was a regular for both City’s under-23 and under-18 side’s last season.

Indeed, City managed to bag both Premier League 2 and u18 Premier League trophies in what was a memorable season.

Doyle has some senior experience in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The defender started against League One club Lincoln City and made an appearance against Tranmere Rovers in the second round.

What else has been said about Callum Doyle?

Manchester City’s website describes the left-footer as a ‘brave’ and ‘cultured defender’.

The bio adds: “Callum signed for City in 2014 and has made huge progress in his time with the club, developing into a fine defender.

“A Manchester City scholar in 2020, Callum will be part of the Under-18s squad in 2020/21.”

That, however, looks like it could all change with Sunderland’s interest reported by Roker Report.

Meanwhile, talented Doyle has also been singled out for praise by the local media in Manchester.

In April as Manchester City lost 1-0 to Everton in the FA Youth Cup, the Manchester Evening News stated: “It was actually centre-back Callum Doyle who impressed the most.

"While was he able to keep Everton’s towering forwards Tom Cannon and Tyler Onyango largely quiet, it was his play on the ball that really caught the eye.