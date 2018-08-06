Sunderland transfer latest: Black Cats linked with ex-Chelsea midfielder as Papy Djilobodji nears potential exit

With just three days of the transfer window remaining, Jack Ross is continuing to search for new additions as he remoulds the Sunderland squad.

And reports today suggest that Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ollie Norburn is one player who could be interesting Ross as the window prepares to slam shut.

The 25-year-old, who progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea before later switching to Leicester City, impressed for the League Two side as they clinched promotion back to the fourth tier.

Such form has reportedly attracted interest, with HITC Sport suggesting that Sunderland, Shrewsbury and MK Dons are all keen on a deal for the midfielder.

Shrewsbury have been heavily linked with the attacking midfielder throughout the summer and are thought to be favourites to seal a deal.

While his height would certainly prove advantageous to Ross, the Scot may wish to prioritise other positions ahead of Thursday's deadline.

In terms of outgoings, reports from Turkey suggest that Papy Djilobodji could be on the radar of Besiktas.

Djilobodji has made no secret of his desire to leave Wearside this season and refused to turn up for pre-season training at the Academy of Light.

The Super Lig side are keen on signing Nicolas Mirin of PSV Eindhoven, but Takvim claim that they could turn their attentions to the Senegalese centre back should no such deal materialise.

Any such deal would prove a huge boost to Sunderland's finances with another high-earner written off the wage bill.